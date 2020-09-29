Erie Police investigate Monday night armed robbery

Erie Police are currently investigating an armed robbery.

According to police, two 18-year-old men were on the corner of 28th and German Streets when they were approached by another two men around 11:10 p.m. on Monday night.

The suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the victims and demanded that the two men empty their pockets.

Police claim that the suspects were able to take the victims cell phones, wallets and an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspects are being described as two black men with a skinny build between the ages of 18 and 25 who are around six foot in height.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Erie Police at 870-1120.