Erie Police investigate overnight shooting

Erie Police are looking for two gunmen who were involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Juliet’s Gentleman’s Club overnight.

One person still remains in critical condition after being shot in the head during the shooting, and the other man shot is now beginning to speak to police.

The second victim was the driver of the car, where shots were fired into. According to police, there was a third person inside that car. It is being reported that there were between 15 to 20 shots fired and police believe this was a targeted shooting.

This all happened in the early hours of the morning, awakening neighbors throughout the neighborhood.

Some of the neighbors said their hope is that this incident will serve as a wake up call for the owners of the club.

“Terrifying me and my sister. It’s just me and her, and we are both pretty young. My dog is just a crazy, little puppy, but he wanted to fight for us. It’s something I never want to go through again. It was terrifying, and then to just see the gun sitting out here on the road. It’s something I never want to see again. Just unexpected in the middle of the night, ” said Maggie Lawrence, neighbor.

Police are currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie Police at 870-1120. It is believed that the two shooters are both men.