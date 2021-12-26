Erie Police investigate overnight shooting on West 8th Street

One man is dead following an overnight shooting on Erie’s westside.

According to Erie Police, the calls for this shooting came in around 4 a.m. on December 26th.

The shooting was reported on the 1900 block of West 8th Street.

Once police arrived on scene, they found a male victim who had been shot.

No suspects are currently in custody following this shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

