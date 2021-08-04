Erie Police investigate overnight stabbing on East 28th Street

Erie Police are looking into an overnight stabbing that claimed the life of one person.

Police are investigating this case as a homicide. They have a person of interest and we don’t know if that person is related to the victim or not, but police are looking to charge the person soon.

A knife was found laying on the ground. Meanwhile a shoe is being picked up as evidence by forensics at the 300 block of East 28th Street.

This comes after Erie Police were called in the early morning hours to a stabbing of 25-year-old Marcus Moore.

When police arrived at the scene, there were several neighbors gathered around the victim.

Some of these neighbors said that before the incident, they heard loud noises around 5 a.m.

“I couldn’t sleep, but I was up. I relatively heard nothing. I heard some voices around that time, but I have a great big picture window. I should’ve seen something,” said Marilyn Anderson, Resident.

Police said that Moore was taken to UPMC Hamot where thirty minutes later he was pronounced dead at 6:05 A.M.

Some neighbors in this neighborhood said that crime in this neighborhood comes and goes.

“Every once in a while there’s a burst of something like the year before another lady down there got stabbed. So it comes in bursts I guess, but not constant every day, but it’s been relatively quiet,” said Marilyn Anderson, Resident.

Several neighbors declined to go on camera but said Moore was a good person and they feel it isn’t normal to have crime happening in their neighborhood.

Although some neighbors like Anderson who lived in the area for almost 50 years aren’t too concerned, police said that the area isn’t a high crime area but will look into it.

“Obviously it’s troubling. The neighbors in the area are saying this is a common occurrence so obviously that’s something we’re going to look into it,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief Criminal Investigation.

Lorah said that the person of interest could be charged sometime on Wednesday. We will have more information on this once it becomes available.

