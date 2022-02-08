Erie Police investigate possible gunshot victim on East 22nd Street

City of Erie Police are investigating a possible gunshot victim on February 8th.

This comes after one person was taken to the hospital from the 400 block of East 22nd Street.

According to reports from the scene, police are inspecting a vehicle. Erie Police Department reported that a vehicle at the scene was hit by gunfire.

Calls for this emergency went out around 9:06 p.m.

No word has been released on the condition of the individual that was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.