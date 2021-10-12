Erie Police investigate robbery at local Rite Aid

Erie Police are investigating a robbery of a local drug store Tuesday evening.

According to Erie Police, a robbery took place at the Rite Aid at 163 West 26th Street.

Calls went out around 9:15 p.m.

Police are currently investigating whether it was an armed robbery or a strong arm.

They also said that they perused a male and detained him as part of their investigation.

No word has been released on whether there are any charges at this time.

