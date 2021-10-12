Erie Police investigate robbery at local Rite Aid

Erie Police are investigating a robbery of a local drug store Tuesday evening.

According to Erie Police, a robbery took place at the Rite Aid at 163 West 26th Street.

Calls went out around 9:15 p.m.

Police are currently investigating whether it was an armed robbery or a strong arm.

They also said that they perused a male and detained him as part of their investigation.

No word has been released on whether there are any charges at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists