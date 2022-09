Erie Police are seeking a suspect that was involved in a shooting that took place on Erie’s eastside.

According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 at 12th and Parade Streets.

It was reported that two male victims were shot. One victim was reportedly shot in the hip and the other was shot in the upper chest.

At this time police have no suspects and the condition of the victims remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.