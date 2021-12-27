Erie Police investigate shooting over the holiday weekend on West 8th Street

A deadly shooting in Erie over the holiday weekend has police looking for answers.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim as 28-year-old Levante Ford.

We spoke with nearby residents who said that they heard those gunshots.

Neighbors in this area said that they heard gunshots early on Sunday December 26th.

Several of these neighbors said that another shooting took place in their neighborhood back in 2019.

A fatal shooting over the holiday weekend claimed the life of 28-year-old Levante Ford. That shooting took place on the 1900 block of West 8th Street.

According to Erie Police, this shooting took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday December 26th.

“I live right on 9th and Shenley and I remember hearing the gunshots and I knew that they were gunshots, and so when it bothered me that I would hear gunshots in my neighborhood, we consider our neighborhood safe. That’s part of the reason we still live here. So it was shocking to me,” said Robert King, Erie Resident.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim. He said that Ford was pronounced dead around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Cook ruled the death a homicide as the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

One nearby resident said that she heard gunshots in the middle of the night. She said that this is a safe neighborhood.

“Well that’s either gunshots or fireworks. I am going to choose fireworks and I took my dog out to go to the bathroom and later thought that was probably not the smartest idea if it was gun shots, but it is what it is,” said Connie Osiecki, Erie Resident.

According to Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, the shooting took place during an after hours party.

Spizarny said that detectives believe the victim could have been working as a doorman at the party.

Another shooting took place in the same neighborhood in July of 2019.

“It’s a little concerning this is a very quiet neighborhood and no I’m not going to move or anything,” said Osiecki.

Detectives are now working on locating surveillance video that would help the investigation.