One man is taken to the hospital after a shooting on Erie’s west side Tuesday evening.

Erie police were called to the 2400 block of Raspberry Street around 7:30 pm.

According to Erie County 911, the incident originally came in as a shots fired call.

The victim is reported to be a man in his 20’s who was shot in the arm and buttocks.

He’s being treated and police say they have two suspects, but no one in custody.