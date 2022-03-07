Erie Police are searching for a suspect following a shots fired call that took place on March 7.

Erie Police responded to a shots fired call on the 2200 block of Buffalo Road.

Police are currently seeking to identify a suspect in this shooting that caused damage to a home on Buffalo Road.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said that the residence was struck by several gunshots.

Lorah said that occupants of the residence said that they were inside the home when the shooting took place.

“It appears that it was struck by gun fire at least five times. We are interviewing and maybe reinterviewing some witnesses,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie Police Department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

At the time of writing, there are no suspects in custody. However, Erie Police are searching for surveillance video to further investigate.