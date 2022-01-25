Erie Police investigate shots fired call on West 4th and Poplar Streets

Erie Police brave the elements on January 25th to investigate a shots fired call.

According to Erie Police, calls went out around 8:50 p.m. for the shots fired call.

The incident happened near West 4th and Poplar Street.

Police arrived on scene to find damage to a home at 423 West Poplar Street, as well as shell casings.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.

