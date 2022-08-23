Erie Police were assisted by security officers at Gannon University on Tuesday when they made an arrest following a reported shots fired.

Investigators went to a backyard in the 300 block of West 7th Street around 2 p.m.

It was reported that police found shell casings related to the crime in this area.

Later those officers were seen on Plum Street between West 8th and West 9th Streets where a suspect was apprehended in a home.

The investigators are continuing to work to learn what led to the shootings.