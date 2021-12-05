Erie Police investigate shots fired on Wayne Street

Calls came in around midnight for shots fired on the 1000 block of Wayne Street.

According to Erie Police, when they arrived on scene several neighbors reported that they witnessed four to five males fleeing the scene after the shots were fired.

Police were able to locate several gun shells from the scene.

No injuries were reported from this scene and at this time police do not have any suspects.

Police are continuing to investigate.

