Erie Police investigate social media threats at two Erie schools

Erie Police are investigating two school threats that happened within the Erie School District.

According to Erie Police, each of the threats were posted on social media. The first threat came in Tuesday night, targeting Erie High School. The second came in Wednesday morning targeting Emerson Gridley Elementary.

As a precaution extra police were dispatched to both schools, while police work to figure out who is behind these threats.

“You will be held accountable for these things, its just not worth it. Its not worrth the amount of time and effort law enforcement puts into it. We will found out who did it, we will find out who you are and you will be charged,” captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Both schools were open Wednesday, however it was a “parental discretion” day for students.