City of Erie Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at one busy intersection on Sunday morning.

According to police, they were called out to the scene of 38th and Liberty around 9:30 a.m. for a reported accident.

When police arrived on scene, they found three cars that received heavy to moderate damage.

Only one injury was reported from this accident. At this time no word has been released on how serious this injury is.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of this accident.