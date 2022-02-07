Erie police investigate weekend non-fatal shooting

Erie Police continue to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend inside a home in the 2700 block of Emerson Avenue.

On Saturday February 5th, Erie Police were dispatched to Saint Vincent Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

Upon arrival, patrol units were able to speak to the victim who suffered a gunshot wound to his right calf.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said that the victim provided limited information. However, the victim did share details about the area where the shooting took place, as well as a description of the vehicle that dropped him off.

“Patrol did a really nice job. They were able to locate a vehicle matching that description. They were also able to locate what appeared to be blood in and around the vehicle leading to an address in the 2700 block of Emerson Avenue. We were able to secure that scene,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie City Police.

Deputy Chief Lorah said that police were able to speak with individuals at the residence.

Now Erie Police are searching for a potential suspect responsible for the shooting.