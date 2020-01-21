Erie Police investigating a Monday night shots fired incident

Shots fired overnight have Erie Police looking for suspects. One building hit by gunfire. Erie police are investigating that shots fired incident.

According to police a business located on the corner of 21st and Reed street was struck by the gunfire just after 9:45 Monday evening.

Police say the building was hit at least four times and then officers were able to find a substantial amount of bullet casings nearby.

One neighbor who wished to remain off camera explained that incidents like this make her consider moving her family somewhere else.

“it’s pretty scary I mean I have kids and I don’t want them growing up with shooting literally right outside of our house, very scary,” said the concerned neighbor.

Police are currently reviewing neighbors surveillance video to see if they can help find the person responsible. No injuries were reported.