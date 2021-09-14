Erie Police investigating accident on Peach Street that left pedestrian critically injured

Erie Police are investigating an accident they said critically injured one person.

This accident was first reported around 8:30 p.m. tonight as a car-pedestrian accident in the 4100 block of Peach Street.

Erie Police said that the victim may have been on a bicycle and there is a heavily damaged bike at the scene.

Police said that one man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information yet regarding exactly what caused the accident. At the time of writing, investigators are still on scene.

This is a developing story.

