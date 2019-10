Erie Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery of a homeless man.

According to police, the victim was attempting to cross the 100 block of East 12th Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday when three people reportedly jumped him.

The victim claims that one of the suspects had a handgun. He says they took his phone, along with cash.

The only description he gave is that one of the suspects appeared to be a Hispanic man.

Detectives are currently looking for suspects, along with surveillance footage.