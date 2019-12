Erie Police are currently investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place on the city’s West Side last night.

Police say that a woman pulled into a parking lot in the 1400 block of West 11th Street and claims that three black men approached her and one of them displayed a gun just after 7 p.m. last night.

According to Erie Police, the victim screamed, scaring off the men. There were no injuries reported.

Erie Police are currently searching the area for any surveillance video.