Erie Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Erie last night.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of Broad Street just after 8 p.m.

According to police, the suspect held a gun to an employee’s head and demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man with his face partially covered.

Police are searching for the suspect at this time.