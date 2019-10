Erie Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K on Glenwood Park Avenue Thursday evening.

According to police, the suspect pulled a small knife on the clerk and was able to take some cash. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect is being described as a thin, lighter complexion black male in his twenties.

Police say he was last seen going Northbound from the Circle K.

No injuries were reported. Erie Police are continuing to investigate.