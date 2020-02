For the second time in three days, Erie Police are investigating a robbery in the same East Side plaza.

The latest robbery took place at the Wine and Spirits located at 828 East 6th Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Erie Police, two men walked in and pointed a gun at the clerks. They got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

This robbery comes just two days after another robbery at the Family Dollar located on the other side of the plaza.