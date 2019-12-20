Erie Police investigating attempted robbery that left one man shot and beaten

An attempted robbery leaves a man shot and beaten on Erie’s east side Thursday night.

Erie Police were called around 7:30pm by a local hospital after the victim had been driver there. According to Erie Police, the man was walking near East 11th and Wayne Streets when he was approached by another man who tried to rob him.

As the victim ran away, police say he was shot in the back and pistol whipped in the head after the suspect caught up to him. The man is reported to be in stable condition. The suspect got away with a set of keys.