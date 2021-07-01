Erie Police investigating deadly shooting on West 29th Street

Erie Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the city.

The incident happening just before 4:00 a.m. in the 500 block of West 29th Street.

The road was blocked off along West 29th Street while police were investigating.

There is not much information on the shooting just yet, other than multiple shots were fired into a home and one victim is deceased.

There is no word on if any suspects have been apprehended.

Erie Police say there were several witnesses.

This is a developing story. Stay with JET 24 Action News and YourErie.com for the latest information.