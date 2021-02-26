Erie Police investigating death of 17-month old; police guarding home as crime scene

A property in the 1800 block of West 8th Street is being guarded as a crime scene tonight, this after an injury to an 17-month-old child resulted in the child’s death.

Police were called to an address in the 1800 block of West 8th Street around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Officers discovered the child had been driven by personal vehicle to the hospital.

According to the officer in charge, blood was found inside and outside the house.

Police also say they are not sure how the injuries occurred, but a witness told them the child was hit by a car.

Officers are guarding the scene Friday evening as a crime scene.

Nobody has been taken in to custody.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the 17-month old child died at 8:22 p.m. Friday evening at the hospital.

Cook says there will not be an autopsy because the injuries are clear but would not elaborate due to the police investigation.

Stay with JET 24 Action News and YourErie.com for all the latest on this breaking story.