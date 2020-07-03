Erie Police investigating early morning shooting sending one woman to the hospital

Breaking News
One person is taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in the City of Erie.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of 29th and State Street.

According to Erie Police, the victim, a female, was shot near that intersection. The victim then fled in a car to the area of West 26th and Chestnut Street before calling 911.

She was taken via ambulance to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the forehead. According to Erie Police, her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored car, but there was no description of the suspect given at this time. Police are continuing to investigate what led to the incident.

