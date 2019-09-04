Erie Police investigating early morning West Side shooting

Erie Police are still investigating an early morning shooting on the city’s West Side.

At around 5 a.m., Police received calls for shots fired in the 300 block of West 8th Street.

They also learned that a man walked into UPMC Hamot with multiple gunshot wounds. Police strongly believe that man is the victim of the shooting, however, they are still confirming that.

Investigators have no suspects yet. They are currently interviewing witnesses in the neighborhood.

“Obviously, if anyone heard or witnessed the shots fired on the 300 block of West 8th or anywhere else in the city last night, we encourage you to call,” said Erie Police Captain Rick Lorah.

If you have any information that might help solve this case, you’re asked to call 870-1125.