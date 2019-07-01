Erie Police investigating East Lake Road assaults

Erie Police are currently investigating multiple assaults that happened over the weekend.

There were three victims involved. One woman was shot, another stabbed and a third was physically assaulted.

According to police, they were notified about the situation after the women made their way to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Erie Police say that the incidents occurred outside of “The Studio” which is located i the 1100 block of East Lake Road. As police continue to investigate, they say this isn’t their first run in with the club.

“It’s one of those clubs that in the past, we’ve had reports of problems,” said Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny. “Although they’re saying this occurred outside, if it’s the club that’s attracting that kind of problem, then it’s going to be looked at.”