Erie Police investigating fatal Wednesday night shooting on E. 13th Street

City of Erie Police are continuing to search for a drive-by shooting suspect who left a 33-year old mother dead.

This happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 600 block of East 13th Streets between Ash and Reed Streets. One mother says she heard the gunfire and her first thoughts were protecting her own family.

Erie resident Candice Suel lives on East 13th Street with her children and her mother. She was in the house giving her a kids a bath when she heard the shots.

“All I know is I heard six gun shots and I went in there and woke mom right up. I was like ‘Mom, did you hear those gunshots?’ and she thought it was a dream,” said Candice Suel, Erie resident.

Suel says she came outside and saw the victim sitting in the vehicle.

“I seen the bullet shots in her head and, like, the bullets in her body and that was sad. It was sad.” Suel said.

That sight staying with her. Suel says she could not sleep.

“I have just been dreaming and coming to sleep and thinking about it last night. No sleep last night or nothing, I was just so traumatized. I was like I have never seen anything like this,” Suel said.

Her mother is just as shaken up by the shooting. She tells she has lived here for three years and has never seen anything like this before.

“You don’t know what’s going on, keep killing people like this. It’s terrible. I am from Africa and I have never seen anything like this.” said Tereza Chunj, Erie resident.

City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says the victim is a 33-year old female who lived in the area. Another person was in the vehicle at the time and was brought in for questioning.

Police believe another vehicle was following them.

“That vehicle pulled over. According to witnesses on the block, they observed an individual exit the passenger side of the vehicle and approach our victims. When he began shooting, he returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.” said Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police Chief.

Police are still following up on leads after canvassing the neighborhood. They hope to have an arrest warrant in the near future.

According to the Erie County Coroner, the autopsy has been completed. The cause of death is homicide by a gunshot to the head. They are not releasing her name until the family is notified.

