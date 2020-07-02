Erie Police Investigating Four Car Crash

A four car crash on lower Peach Street sent at least one person to the hospital.

That accident happened at the intersection of Peach Street and Miller Avenue.

That was the scene when Action News arrived and according to reports from the scene one vehicle was heading down Peach Street when it allegedly hit another vehicle causing a chain reaction.

One man had to be extracted from his vehicle.

“I’m not saying speed was an issue in this because I don’t know the whole story,” said Millcreek resident Raymond Dodge.

“I only saw the tail end of it. I know there are some people who drive through this area that are well past the 40-45 speed limit.”

City of Erie police continue to investigate.