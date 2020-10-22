Erie Police investigating homicide at West 18th and Chestnut

Erie Police received a call for shots fired at 5:37 p.m. tonight and confirmed they are now investigating a homicide.

A shots fired call was reported at a convenience store at West 18th and Chestnut Streets.

At this time it is undetermined if the shots were fired inside or outside of the store, as well as how many shots were fired. However, shell casings were recovered in the store’s parking lot.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 40-year old man was taken from the scene by private vehicle to Saint Vincent Hospital .

It was at the hospital where the victim was pronounced dead just shortly after 6 p.m.

The cause of death was apparent gunshot wounds. An autopsy will be performed on the victim tomorrow.