Erie Police investigating McCain Avenue shooting

Police are still searching for the person responsible for a man who was hospitalized after a disturbing discovery on Erie’s east side.

Erie Police responded to a call about a bloody body around 10 a.m. yesterday morning. When Police arrived on the scene in the 2500 block of McCain Avenue they found a 25-year-old man on the steps of his neighbors apartment.

According to Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, the victim lives at 2516. He is believed to have been shot there, then made his way to the steps of 2518. Deputy Chief Nolan said the victim was shot several times. He is now reportedly in stable but serious condition.

“Our detectives are still processing the crime scene, looking for additional evidence. They are attempting to interview neighbors in the area that might have seen something. It’s an ongoing investigation at this point,” said Deputy Chief Nolan, Erie Police Department.

If you have any information that will help solve the case Erie Police are encouraging the public to contact them at 870-1260.