Erie Police investigating murder suicide

Erie Police are currently working to figure out what led to what has been declared a murder suicide by the Erie County Coroner.

This happened on the 2100 block of East 20th Street Monday night. Two people, who are currently being identified as a 51-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both died from gunfire.

Police say the two were driving in separate cars and the man followed her, blocking her into a driveway. He then shot her while she was in the car and then shot himself.

“We know that they had some type of relationship, but we are still looking into exactly what relationship that was and if there were any problems going on at the time. We are trying to see if we can retrieve any video from around the area that might also assist,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, Erie Police Department.

According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy will not be done on these victims.