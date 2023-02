Erie City Police are currently looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident early Saturday morning.

According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle rolled over in the 4400 block of Pine Avenue in Erie.

According to Erie County 911, the call came in around 1:07 Saturday morning.

The vehicle was traveling north along Pine Ave. when is it missed a curved, became airborne, rolling over and ending up in a driveway.

The driver then fled the scene.

Erie Police are still investigating.