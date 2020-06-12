Erie Police investigating overnight stabbing that sent one person to the hospital

Erie Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, officers were called to 500 block of East 5th Street around 5:30 a.m. this morning for a domestic incident. Once on the scene, they found a man bleeding.

Police believe that the victim was in an argument with a woman and that she then pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed him, which led to lacerations to the chest and neck.

Police are searching for the suspect. They believe she may have fled the area.