Erie Police investigating reported home invasion robbery

Erie Police are searching for suspects in a reported home invasion robbery.

According to police this happened in the 2300 block of East Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say three people were inside the home at the time.

The victims claim that one of the suspects came into the house and pressed a gun against a woman, forcing her to get on the ground. The other two victims were also forced to the ground.

The suspects reportedly took a large amount of cash and cell phones.

No injuries were reported. Police are continuing to investigate.

