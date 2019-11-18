Erie Police investigating reported home invasion

Erie Police are investigating a reported home invasion robbery.

According to police, three suspects allegedly forced their way into 3020 Peach Street around 11 a.m. this morning.

Police say they were able to take some personal items from the home and one woman was injured.

All suspects are being described as black men who were wearing dark clothing.

One local business is doing what they can to help police by providing whatever surveillance footage they have.

“We have really good video surveillance the whole way around here, so we actually think we might have helped figure some stuff out with them. They came in and looked at the video surveillance and hopefully we got to help them,” said Jessica Hinderliter, Team Leader, Yum Yum’s Pizza.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody.