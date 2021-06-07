Erie Police investigating reported near drowning incident; two-year old flown to Pittsburgh hospital

Erie Police are investigating a reported near drowning in the city tonight.

Calls for a drowning victim went out around 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Oneida Street.

According to Erie County 911, the victim is an infant who went into cardiac arrest. Erie County 911 also saying the caller said the child was found in a pool in the back of the residence.

The child is a month shy of turning three years old and has been flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh, according to Erie Police.

Erie firefighters and EmergyCare also responded to the scene.