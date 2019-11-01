Erie Police investigating series of attempted armed robberies

1  of  2
Erie Police are investigating a series of attempted armed robberies.

The first incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday evening where what is suspected to be a man attempted to steal the car keys of a woman on the 1900 block of East Lake Road.

Around an hour later, another woman said someone tried to steal her purse on the 1100 block of Tacoma Road.

Around 8:20 p.m., another attempted robbery was reported at the Country Fair located in the 1900 block of East Lake Road.

In all three cases, the suspects allegedly pointed a small black hand gun.

One man and one woman are suspects in the three cases. Erie Police are investigating those incidents.

