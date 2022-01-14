Erie Police investigating several shots fired reports along one neighborhood in the city

Despite no injuries or fatalities, there have been several calls for shots fired in one neighborhood in the City of Erie, just one block away from one Erie Middle School.

In the last several months, the Erie Police Department has responded to shots fired calls coming from the 1100 block of Atkins Street.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says this kind of behavior is concerning, especially since it’s only one block away from East Middle School.

Spizarny says the department is keeping an eye on the area. Officers are working to figure out the source of this recent gun activity.

“We’ve had several reports of shots fired down in that area over the past few months. We’re looking to see what the common denominator is and why that block there seems to have a lot of this activity.” said Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Chief.

Erie Police responding to the most recent shots fired call on Atkins Street earlier this week.