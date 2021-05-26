Erie Police investigating several suspicious fires along East 25th Street

The Erie Police Department has seen a concerning pattern of several suspicious fires all in the same location.

Police say these fires have occurred in the 500 block of East 25th Street over the last year.

Two of the fires that happened last year originated on the exterior at the rear of both residences.

The recent fire that happened on May 22nd was set at the rear entrance of the house. The rear of all three residences border the alley, which runs east to west between Wallace and Ash Streets.

All of these fires occurred in the early morning hours, according to police.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Arson Investigation Department at 814-870-1122.