Erie Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Erie Police are investigating a shooting in the city last night that sent one person to the hospital for treatment.

Police were called to UPMC Hamot’s emergency room just after 9 p.m. Monday night.

According to the officer in charge, the victim was taken by personal vehicle to Saint Vincent with a gunshot wound, then transported to UPMC Hamot.

That shooting is believed to have happened in the 800 block of East 24th Street in Erie.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim, although we’re told by Erie Police that he did undergo emergency surgery.

The investigation is ongoing.