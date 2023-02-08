Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening that sent one person to the hospital.

Gunfire erupted in the busy area of West 29th and Cherry Streets before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to Erie Police, a person was shot in the neck. Also at the scene, five people were taken into custody.

According to the Erie Times News, witnesses told police they saw several people with weapons running through the area.

They also report the victim is hospitalized in stable condition.