Erie Police investigating shots fired incident that damaged a home on East 5th St.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged one home.            

According to police, officers made way to the 500 block of East 5th Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday. Once on the scene, witnesses reportedly told officers they heard multiple gun shots.

A homeowner said he was inside his home on the second floor two when bullets went into the home.

No injuries were reported, but investigators say a large amount of shell casings were found in the area.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar