Erie Police investigating shots fired incident that damaged a home on East 5th St.

Erie Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged one home.

According to police, officers made way to the 500 block of East 5th Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday. Once on the scene, witnesses reportedly told officers they heard multiple gun shots.

A homeowner said he was inside his home on the second floor two when bullets went into the home.

No injuries were reported, but investigators say a large amount of shell casings were found in the area.

Police are still searching for suspects.