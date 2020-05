Erie police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged two houses overnight.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. this morning in the 1000 block of East 11th Street.

Police say that no one was injured, but they did find 15 to 20 shell casings.

At this time police do not have a suspect, but are talking to anyone who may have witnessed something in the neighborhood. Detectives are also reviewing surveillance video.