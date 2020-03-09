Erie Police investigating suspicious death on Tuttle Avenue

Breaking News
Erie Police are currently investigating a suspicious death that was reported last night.

The investigation is looking into the shooting death of a 36-year-old man whose name is not being released at this time.

According to police, the man suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 3800 block of Tuttle Avenue.

Officers have brought in at least two people for questioning, but have not made any arrests.

Investigators made their way back to the home today as part of the investigation.

