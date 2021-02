Erie Police are searching for a suspect in an armed home invasion.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1600 block of West 15th Street on Thursday.

The home owner reportedly answered her front door for what she believed was a delivery man.

Police say the suspect then pushed his way inside with a handgun and took a large amount of cash.

He was reported wearing a grey hoodie and a black cap. Police are currently searching through surveillance footage.

No injuries were reported.