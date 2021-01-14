Erie Police investigating Thursday evening shooting

A woman walked into the Erie Police station Thursday night with a gunshot wound.

According to Erie Police, they believe the injury is connected to a call they answered around 7:15 p.m. for shots fired near East 12th and French Streets.

When they arrived, they found shell casings but no victim.

A short time later, a woman arrived at the police station and walked in. She had suffered a bullet wound to her leg.

The victim then drove herself to the hospital.

Erie Police are now looking for a female suspect.