Erie Police investigating Thursday evening shooting

A woman walked into the Erie Police station Thursday night with a gunshot wound.
According to Erie Police, they believe the injury is connected to a call they answered around 7:15 p.m. for shots fired near East 12th and French Streets.
When they arrived, they found shell casings but no victim.
A short time later, a woman arrived at the police station and walked in. She had suffered a bullet wound to her leg.
The victim then drove herself to the hospital.
Erie Police are now looking for a female suspect.