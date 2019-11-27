1  of  2
Breaking News
U.S. Marshals: Michael Brown has been arrested Car crashes into side of Panera Bread

Erie Police investigating Tuesday night shooting on Raspberry Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie Police say Tuesday night’s shooting that left one man injured is still under investigation this afternoon.

Erie Police were called to the 2400 block of Raspberry Street around 7:30 p.m. last night.

According to Erie County 9-1-1, the incident began as a shots fired call.

The victim is reported to be a man in his 20’s who was shot in the arm and the buttocks.

Police are apparently talking to two people about the shooting, but as of 11:30 a.m. this morning they are saying it is still under investigation and would not confirm if any suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar